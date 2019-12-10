Army rescues 4 policemen caught in snowstorm in Kargil

Four policemen, who were caught in a snowstorm on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Kargil district of Ladakh, were rescued by the Army, officials said on Tuesday.

The policemen were caught in the snowstorm when they were on patrolling duty in the Sonamarg-Gumri section of the highway in the Gumri area, they said.

Following the incident, the Army launched an operation and rescued the four on Monday, the officials said.

