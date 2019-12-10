MP: Man's burnt body found in govt school

The charred remains of a man were found inside a government school in Pansheel Nagar locality of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Tuesday, police said. The police suspect that unidentified persons may have killed the victim and disposed of his body by burning it, an official said.

"We have found the badly burnt body of a 25-year-old man inside the school premises," deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali said. The body has been burnt beyond recognition and a chain was found entangled around the victim's neck, he added.

A man in his 20s has been reported missing from the area since the last four to five days, the senior official said, adding that the link to the missing person cannot be established as the body is badly burnt. A DNA test would be conducted to ascertain the victim's identity, Wali said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons and further probe is on in the matter, he added..

