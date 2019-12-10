Left Menu
Unnao rape victim's family objects to admin cementing her grave, demands justice first

  • PTI
  • |
  • Unnao
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:45 IST
Family members of the woman set ablaze by people whom she had accused of raping her in Unnao have objected to the district administration cementing the grave of the 23-year-old, saying they won't allow it unless justice is served to the culprits. They removed the bricks district authorities tried to put around the grave in her village.

Vikas Pandey, SHO of the area police station, said work has been stopped after the protest. The elder sister of the gangrape victim, who was admitted to a hospital late Sunday night after she complained of chest pain, threatened she would end her life if her family does not get speedy justice. She has been provided security by the local police at the hospital.

The district administration tried to cement the grave on Monday, but the father of the victim objected to it, saying it cannot be done unless their demands are met. Her family has demanded that the accused be handed the punishment in a manner similar to those accused of raping and killing a young veterinarian in Hyderabad. Four men were arrested in the Hyderabad case on the charges of rape and murder but were killed by police in an "encounter".

The Unnao rape victim was set on fire by five people, including two men accused of raping her, last week when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing. She suffered 90% burn injuries and was airlifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital but died during treatment. Both the incidents, coming one after the other, had triggered outrage across the country.

