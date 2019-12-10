Left Menu
Development News Edition

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration: Centre tells LS

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:13 IST
No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration: Centre tells LS
A view of Indian Parliament.. Image Credit: ANI

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. "As per information provided by the Department for Promotion of Industrial and Internal Trade (DPIIT), no such proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration," the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a written reply.

However, the ministry said that a coordination Committee on Affirmative Action for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in private sector was set up by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in 2006. It informed that so far nine meetings of Coordination Committee have been held while adding that in the first Coordination Committee meeting, it was stated that the best course for achieving progress on the issue of affirmative action is through voluntary action by the industry itself.

The ministry in its reply stated that in the context of reservation in private sector, the industry representatives are of the view that "reservation is not a solution but are willing to partner with the government and appropriate agencies in enhancing and expanding current recruitment policy for the marginalised section, especially SC and ST at all levels, as also to encourage skill development and training." "Accordingly, the apex industry associations have prepared Voluntary Code of Conduct (VCC) for their member companies centered around education, employability, entrepreneurship and employment to achieve inclusion. Measures undertaken by the member of Industry Associations, inter-alia, includes scholarships, vocation training, entrepreneurship development programmes and coaching etc," it said.

The ministry said in the 9th meeting, the industry associations were requested to take more proactive measures under affirmative action in terms of conducting full-day sessions with their member companies for this initiative, adoption of villages and encouragement of SC/ST entrepreneurs, merit scholarships to research scholars, and the career guidance programmes for tribal students and support and contribute in the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and explore the possibility of placement as well. "Industry associations were further requested to enroll at least 25 per cent of apprentices from SC/ST communities," the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in its reply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

An international conference on Wednesday will probably signal a readiness to provide support for Lebanon once a new government is formed that commits to reforms, but new aid pledges are not expected, a Lebanese official said. Nadim Munla, s...

MHA lists measures taken by government to prevent crime against women

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that women safety is a high priority for the government and several initiatives have been taken for the safety of women across the country. In a written reply to a ques...

Wisp of Delhi's polluted air in Spain: When world leaders got a taste of India's smoggy capital

Visitors and world leaders attending the COP 25 Climate Conference here are being immersed in simulated smog conditions of Indian capital New Delhi -- a reality for millions of residents living in one of the most polluted cities in the worl...

Pelosi to hold news conference on USMCA -statement

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, her office said in a statement.Pelosi will be accompanied by Representative Richard Neal, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019