Odisha boy commits suicide after being rebuked by sister

A teenaged boy committed suicide on Tuesday by self-immolating himself in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after being rebuked by his elder sister for bunking classes of his school, police said. The incident took place at Pasuda village under Khunta police station limits when 13-year-old Kalidas Marandi was scolded by his elder sister for not attending classes and for neglecting studies, a police officer said.

The class 8 boy locked the door of his room, poured kerosene and set himself on fire, he said. Marandi was rescued by villagers and admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said, adding that an unnatural death case has been registered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)