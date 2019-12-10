Left Menu
CAB row: Nagaland students' body stage sit-in near Guv House

  Updated: 10-12-2019 17:44 IST
Members of Naga Students Federation (NSF) on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside Raj Bhavan to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, even as the NESO, which called for a bandh in the northeast, exempted the state from the stir, in view of the Hornbill Festival. The festival, a major annual function that showcases the culture, art, handicrafts and food of Nagaland is held every year from December 1 to 10 at a village here.

Raising slogans against the legislation, the NSF -- apex students' body in Nagaland -- sought its immediate withdrawal, outside Raj Bhavan here. Volunteers from various colleges, along with former NESO general secretary NSN Lotha, also joined the sit-in that lasted for one-and-half hours.

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) - an umbrella body of students' organisations in the northeast - has called for a shutdown across the region in protest against the legislation, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Speaking on the occasion, NSF president Ninoto Awomi said, "We are all aware that the culture and identity of indigenous people in the northeast is facing a massive threat from illegal immigrants. The bill will also encourage influx of immigrants." Awomi stressed that that Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the state has done little to stop the influx.

"We have been told that Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, but despite ILP and others provisions, the state has not been able to control illegal immigration. "The entire northeast region is like one block. A small pocket in the region may get relief from the bill's purview, but another pocket along the porous border might open for immigrants, if the legislation is implemented. Soon, they will take over our land," he claimed.

The NSF leader urged "all educated youth and responsible citizens of the state" to come forward and support the fight against the bill. "I appeal to the Union government to respect the sentiments of the region and protect its citizens, instead of sheltering illegal migrants," he added.

According to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, non- Muslim minorities, who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to the country before December 31, 2014, will be accorded Indian citizenship. It has, however, exempted tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and areas covered under The Inner Line, notified under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The legislation, piloted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday night as the ruling BJP enjoys a clear majority in the House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

