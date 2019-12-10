LS passes bill to extend SC-ST quota in legislatures

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Constitution amendment bill to extend reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another ten years, with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserting that the quota in legislatures was required to build a new political leadership of the two communities. The bill was passed with 352 members voting in favour and none against it.

The reservation for SCs, STs and Anglo-Indians given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was due to end on January 25, 2020. The reservation for Anglo-Indians in the form of "nomination" is set to expire on January 25 next year as the Bill does not extend the facility to the community.

Prasad said the doors are not shut and the matter to grant Anglo-Indians nomination would be considered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when members voted for the measure.

Since it was a Constitution amendment bill, the voting took place through division..

