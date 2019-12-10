Will write to CMs to ensure probe in cases of crime against women, children over in 2 months: Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that he would write to chief ministers urging them to ensure that investigations into cases of crime against women and children are completed in two months. He also said that he would be writing to chief justices of the 25 high courts that fast track courts complete trial within six months.

Timeline on investigation and trial are part of a law passed by Parliament in 2018. Prasad made these remarks while replying to the debate on a bill to extend by 10 years reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

During the course of debate, some members had expressed concern over crime against women from SC and ST communities. The law minister said atrocities and crime against women are condemnable.

He said work has started on over 400 out of a total 1023 fast track courts to be set up for the purpose. India will soon have 1,023 new fast-track special courts for speedy trial of over 1.66 lakh pending cases of crime against women and children.

The proposal has been sent by the Union government, which estimates that each of these special courts is likely to dispose of at least 165 such cases per year. Out of the 1,023 fast-track special courts (FTSCs), 389 courts, according to a Supreme Court direction, will exclusively handle cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to a note by the Department of Justice under the Law Ministry.

