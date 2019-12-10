Wholesale onion prices fall in Coimbatore

In a big relief to citizens, onion prices came down to Rs 90 from Rs 200 per kg at the wholesale markets here on Tuesday. Rajendran, president of onion market Association, told ANI: "The onion prices were skyrocketing across the country for the past few days. However, the price of first quality onions came down to Rs 90 from Rs 200 and the second quality onions are being sold for Rs 50 at the wholesale markets today."

"So many trucks carrying onions came from other states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra. Moreover, nearly 700 tons of onions imported from Egypt and Turkey have arrived in the market. The prices would further come down in a week or so," he added. The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country and has even sparked protests in some places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)