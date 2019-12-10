Left Menu
Lt Guv orders restructuring of Tourism Development Authorities in J-K

Lt Guv orders restructuring of Tourism Development Authorities in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday directed a restructuring of the Tourism Development Authorities across the Union territory, saying there was a pressing need to revamp the sector. Murmu passed the directions during a meeting convened here to review the functioning of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of the Civil Secretariat, an official spokesman said.

"There is a pressing need to revamp the tourism sector," Lt Governor said and directed officers to assess the functioning of the Tourism Development Authorities and take necessary measures for restructuring of the same. Taking a serious note of the delay in some of the health infrastructure projects, the Lt governor directed for fixing responsibility for the same and initiating strict action against the erring officers.

He also asked the officers to expedite the remaining projects under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) with clear timelines for their timely completion. The Lt governor asked the officers to coordinate with the Centre regarding funds and submit the proposal to the quarters concerned for additional funds, if required, to complete the development projects on time.

The Prime Minister's Development Package was announced for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in November 2015 with a total outlay of Rs 80,068 crore, with Rs 58,625 crore allocated for Jammu and Kashmir for the completion of 54 major projects under the package, out of which 35 were to be executed by the UT Administration and agencies while 19 were taken up by the central government. A total of 15 projects under the PMDP in Jammu and Kashmir stand completed, including projects like Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, Batote-Kishtwar-Sinthantop road and Jammu-Udhampur National Highway stretch, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

