Bengal customs revamps marine preventive wing

The marine preventive wing of West Bengal Customs Commissionerate has been revamped, keeping in view of the security of riverine routes in and around Sunderbans area, an official said on Tuesday. Chief Commissioner of Customs of Kolkata, S R Baruah said that vessels along with the crew available with the department have been deployed from the city to strategic locations at Hemnagar, Namkhana and Haldia.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said the marine preventive unit will undertake patrolling of the riverine routes in and around the Sunderbans area and in places like Henry Island and Jambu Dwip (island). Baruah said the preventive wing will also search the vessels carrying cargo and undertake anti-smuggling activity.

It will also conduct joint operation with the BSF and other government agencies as situation demands and collect information and intelligence regarding any smuggling or clandestine activity, he said..

