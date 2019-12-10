Left Menu
Assam: Protests continue against CAB in Guwahati, Dibrugarh

Hundreds of local citizens continued to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Assam on Tuesday.

Assam: Protests continue against CAB in Guwahati, Dibrugarh
Local citizens protesting against CAB in Guwahati on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Guwahati/Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 10: Hundreds of local citizens continued to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Assam on Tuesday. During the protest, several students in Guwahati raised slogans against the Bill and burnt tyres in the area.

Several policemen were deployed in the area to control the situation. Protestors in Assam have alleged that the Bill violates the Assam Accord in 1985 and is against the principles of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing protests against CAB, flags of the banned organization United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) were seen in Dibrugarh. The flag was hanged at the entrance gate of Barbaruah LP School, which is located nearly 500 meters from the Barbaruah police station.

The police have seized the flag. According to sources, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014. In the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

