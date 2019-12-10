Left Menu
Primary education lays foundation of kids' future, don't ignore it: UP guv to teachers

  PTI
  • |
  Gorakhpur
  • |
  Updated: 10-12-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that primary education lays foundation for a better future of the children and urged teachers to educate them with a sense of patriotism. She also urged parents and teachers to take care of children's health.

"Primary education is very important in life as it lays the foundation for a better future. Primary school teachers should understand their responsibility and contribute in enriching the future of the country with a sense of patriotism," she said, addressing a prize distribution ceremony and concluding function of the MP Shiksha Parishad founder's week here,. Urging teachers and parents to take care of children's health along with studies, the governor said, "Health is very important along with studies for overall development of the children."

"It is important to give a thought over the ways of making children interested in physical activities and good food. In order to check if girls studying in schools or colleges are anaemic, their haemoglobin test should be conducted. Everyone is worried about a girl's marriage, but no one is concerned about her health," she said. The UP governor also said, "During class 1 to 8, the stress should be on discipline and self-realization. The teachers should think about your health, meal, sports and ways to increase interest in studies."

"No one has time for sports, and everyone wants to become a doctor and engineer. But this is only possible when you have good health," she pointed out. "Our standard of education and research should be of international level. Today, 60 to 80 percent of girls get gold medals. You must give a thought to water conservation," she added.

Crores of children do not get two square meals, so do not waste food, she said. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "After setting the goal, the hard work done to achieve it makes us invaluable."

"In the relatively backward eastern Uttar Pradesh, Maharana Shiksha Parishad was established by Mahant Digvijay Nathji in 1932. Its current success is the result of hard work of the people associated with it. Along with education, children here are also taught about values and nationalism." "Year 1932 was the period when our country was under British rule. During that time, through the Parishad, Mahant Digvijay Nath ignited the light of education in the area," he said.

He added that whenever a self-respecting society becomes aware of protecting its honour and the future of its coming generations, no power can rule it for a long time. "It is not enough to get freedom, but to build a strong and powerful India while knowing the value of freedom. This was the thinking of Mahant Digvijay Nath Ji behind the establishment of Shiksha Parishad," he said.

Adityanath on this occasion also said the credit to establish the first educational institute for women in the private sector goes to MP Shiksha Parishad. "The institute that was initially established by Mahant Digvijay Nath ji was further enhanced by revered Gurudev Mahant Avaidyanath ji. This tradition has been carried forward since then. The main objective of MP Shiksha Parishad is to achieve the basic objectives of education, contribute towards the promotion of education and expansion of health services mainly in those areas, where the reach of the government is totally lacking or limited," he said.

As many as 715 students were felicitated on this occasion. PTI CORR NAV RAX

RAX

