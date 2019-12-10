Maha legislature: Winter session to discuss bills, Guv address

The upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra legislature in Nagpur will have discussions on supplementary demands, bills and the Maharashtra Governor's address on December 1 at a joint sitting of the House. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee was held here in Vidhan Bhavan and was chaired by Ramraje Nimbalkar of Legislative Council and Assembly Speaker Nana Patole.

A congratulatory motion will be moved on appointment of Sharad Bobade as Chief Justice of India, said a statement issued on Tuesday. The session is scheduled from December 16 to 21..

