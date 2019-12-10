Left Menu
NHRC recorded 31,845 cases of custodial death between 1993, 2016: Report

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:19 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has received more than 18 lakh complaints since its inception in 1993, of which only around 22,000 are pending resolution, a report of Transparency International India claimed on Tuesday. The country's apex rights panel recorded 31,845 cases of custodial death till 2016. It has not released figures for 2017 and 2018 yet, according to the report released on Human Rights Day.

The year 2007-08 recorded the maximum of 1,977 custodial deaths, it said. Among states, Punjab recorded the maximum number of custodial deaths (1,860), followed by West Bengal (1,718), the report said.

