Woman gang-raped, killed in Rajasthan

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Tuesday. The woman's body was found hanged from a tree at Roshiaka village in the district on Monday, after which a case was registered against six people, they said.

Police said the woman's husband, a truck driver, was away from home when the incident took place. The six people -- identified as Zahid, Naseem, Tahir, Amar Singh, Banno and Balu -- were booked after a complaint was lodged against them by the woman's father, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kaman police station Dharmesh Dayma said.

No arrest has been made so far in the case, he added. The woman's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem, the officer said.

