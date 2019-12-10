Maha: Man found dead in car in Beed
A 30-year-old man was founddead in his car on Monday morning in Parli taluka of Beeddistrict, over 100 kilometres from here, police said
Vijay Sakharam Yamgar was a resident of Dagadwadi inParli and his car was seen parked on Kavlewadi-Mhatargao Roadsince Sunday night, an official said
"There are wounds on the head and the shirt is bloodsoaked. A probe is on," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parli