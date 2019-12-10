Woman's body found beneath bridge in Pune

The body of a woman was found beneath a bridge in Khadki area of Pune on Tuesday morning, police said. She had taken a lift from a man riding a two-wheeler near Pune railway station on Sunday, an official said.

"She had asked to be taken to Khadki but we have found out the woman and the man went to a building in Koregaon Park. We are trying to put together sequence of events. Probe is on and an accidental death case has been registered" he said..

