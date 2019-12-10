Left Menu
Woman's body found beneath bridge in Pune

  • Pune
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 23:52 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 23:17 IST
Representative image

The body of a woman was found beneath a bridge in Khadki area of Pune on Tuesday morning, police said. She had taken a lift from a man riding a two-wheeler near Pune railway station on Sunday, an official said.

"She had asked to be taken to Khadki but we have found out the woman and the man went to a building in Koregaon Park. We are trying to put together sequence of events. Probe is on and an accidental death case has been registered" he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

