Man arrested for raping woman in Odisha

Police on Tuesday arrested a person for allegedly raping a 44-year-old woman in Odisha's Jajpur district. The incident took place at Khandara Gedisahi village on Saturday night and the accused was arrested from a neighboring area, they said.

As per the complaint filed by the woman at Jajpur Town police station, the accused took advantage of the fact that she stays alone in her house after the demise of her husband. "The accused broke open the door of her house and raped her. He also threatened her that she would face consequence if she told anyone about the incident," the local police station's Inspector-in-charge Asish Kumar Sahu said.

The complaint was filed on Monday night after the incident was brought to the notice of the local village committee by the woman, he said. Medical examinations of the woman and the accused were conducted, police said.

