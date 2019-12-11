Oppn speaking Pak's language on Citizenship Bill: PM Modi at BJP meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the opposition of speaking Pakistan's language on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and asserted that the legislation will be written in "golden letters" in history. Addressing BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi likened the bill to the government's decision to nullify Article 370 and said it will provide permanent relief to minorities of neighbouring countries who arrived in India fleeing religious persecution.
He also asked party MPs to gather feedback from all sections of society -- from farmers to the poor and industrialists -- on the coming Union budget and share the inputs with the Finance Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Pakistan
- BJP
- Article
- India
- Finance Minister
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar is still the NCP whip: BJP leader Shelar
SC order of floor test in Maha assembly not a setback for party: BJP
End of BJP's game: NCP on SC ruling over Maha political drama
Only truth shall prevail; end of BJP's game: NCP
Pakistan: Court reserves verdict on petition accusing Imran Khan of contempt