Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stories of Resilience - The Book of Encouragement & Hope

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:55 IST
Stories of Resilience - The Book of Encouragement & Hope

Children wounded by violence and sexual assault can overcome all forms of trauma and transform into resilient beings when nurtured with love, education and creative leadership pedagogies, a new book says. The book titled Stories of Resilience, brings to life, stories of badly wounded world of children, who ultimately offer an incredible message of encouragement and hope to all readers.

Authored by award winning writer Ramendra Kumar, the book has been launched by Protsahan India Foundation, a non profit organisation working for child rights in India. Tales of children who have healed themselves and one another from the deepest personal injuries of violence, child marriage, intergenerational poverty, sexual violence and patriarchy, have been presented in the book, the Foundation said in a statement.

This book is not only a compilation of real life stories of how Protsahan made an impact in the lives of the girls through an integrated arts based leadership training programme that was based in trauma informed compassionate care, it also stands out as a documented narrative of how broken childhoods can transform into resilient childhoods, it said. Ramendra Kumar, who happens to be the Chief of Communications (CoC) at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL, said the book retells many of these stories, framing them in ways that will challenge and richly instruct those who would help heal such trauma.

Director and founder of Protsahan India Foundation, Sonal Kapoor said she has seen firsthand how victims of inhumanity have found the inner strength to overcome life altering trauma with renewed faith and have even regained humour and optimism at the foundation. Kapoor said the author over long interview based research with the Protsahan team, has beautifully, subtly and intricately described self-healing in children in an ambience of love and through trauma informed compassionate care model.

Narrating stories of child survivors, the book tells that we all have the capacity to heal and lead truly meaningful lives. "His empowering message is that the invisible wounds left by violence are not intractable, that people can and will persevere, and he offers a handful of real life stories that transformed forever through Protsahans deep work with children within Indias slums," the statement said.

Recommended for academic and specialised collections in mental health and counseling, this book shares real stories of children who have mastered themselves in the face of extreme violence and adversity, and became tiny incredible leaders of the world around them, it said. Stating that many children experience traumatic life events,it said the organisation works with children facing the trauma of sexual violence, lack of education, lack of compassion, lack of resources to even have two square meals a day, leave alone resources that are needed for a child to thrive..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Governor Badnore interacts with Air Warriors of Halwara Station

Honble Governor of Punjab, Shri Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore, visited Air Force Station Halwara on 09 Dec 2019. He was accompanied by his wife. They were received by Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Hal...

Entire NE given protection under Citizenship Bill: Rijiju

The entire northeast has been given protection under the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the governments most prominent face from the region, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, said amidst protests across the northeastern states against the contentio...

China Mobile International Wins the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2019

China Mobile International CMI took the honor as the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at this years prestigious Telecom Review Excellence Awards in Dubai, UAE.Todays accolade recognizes CMIs continued investment and innovation in extending its...

Pak former president Zardari gets bail on medical grounds

Pakistans former president Asif Ali Zardari was on Wednesday granted bail on medical grounds by a court here in two corruption cases, according to media reports. Zardari, 64, who was arrested in June, approached the court on December 3 seek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019