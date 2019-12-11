Left Menu
FIR lodged against 5 policemen for taking Rs 7 lakh from village head in fake case

  • PTI
  • Bareilly
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:00 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:00 IST
An FIR has been registered against five policemen, including two sub-inspectors, for allegedly taking Rs 7 lakh from a village head after threatening him to send him to jail in a fake case, an official said on Wednesday. The FIR was registered against the five policemen Tuesday night at Aliganj police station after charges against them were prima facie found true, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said.

Chhatrapal, the head of Dhakia village, had on December 8 alleged that when he was returning home, policemen stopped his car and searched it, police said. He told police that when they did not find anything suspicious they took him to the Aithia forest area and shot a video after keeping narcotics in his car.

The policemen later brought him to the police station and threatened him that he will be sent to jail in the fake case and released him only after taking Rs 7 lakh from him, police said. The village head later wrote to higher officials and subsequently an FIR was registered against sub-inspectors Nitin Shamra and Mukesh Kumar and constables Devendra Kumar and Dhananjay and a homeguard personnel, they said.

Pandey said the Circle officer was asked to probe the matter following which the FIR was registered against the policemen. The four policemen have been suspended, he said.

