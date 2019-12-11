Himachal reels under cold wave conditions, snowfall likely on Thursday

Intense cold wave conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh with rain and snowfall likely to occur in different parts of the state till December 16. The mid and higher hills are expected to receive heavy rain and snowfall till December 16, the local MeT office said as it issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, snowfall for two days on Thursday and Friday.

There is possibility of occurrence of thundershowers in the plains and low hills of the state till December 14, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. Meanwhile Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with the lowest temperature in the state at minus 4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, he added. Similarly the minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie, Shimla and Una settled at 0.4, 4, 4.2, 4.5 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

