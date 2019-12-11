Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal reels under cold wave conditions, snowfall likely on Thursday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:05 IST
Himachal reels under cold wave conditions, snowfall likely on Thursday

Intense cold wave conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh with rain and snowfall likely to occur in different parts of the state till December 16. The mid and higher hills are expected to receive heavy rain and snowfall till December 16, the local MeT office said as it issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, snowfall for two days on Thursday and Friday.

There is possibility of occurrence of thundershowers in the plains and low hills of the state till December 14, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. Meanwhile Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with the lowest temperature in the state at minus 4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 1.6  degrees Celsius, he added. Similarly the minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie, Shimla and Una settled at 0.4, 4, 4.2, 4.5 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success - Scott

Captain Ernie Els thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. The United States has do...

BPR&D to hold 37th Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions

The Bureau of Police Research and Development BPRD is organizing the 37th National Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions at BPRD Headquarters, New Delhi, on the 12th and 13th December 2019. Smt. Archana Ramasundaram, IPS Retd.,...

Six CIL arms did not formulate policy as mandated by environment ministry: CAG

Six of the seven coal producing subsidiaries of the worlds largest miner CIL did not devise a policy as mandated by the environment ministry, according to a CAG report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. Coal India Ltd CIL amended its origin...

CAB protests: Army deployed in Tripura, on standby in Assam

The Army was on Wednesdaycalled out in Tripura and was on standby in Assam, theepicentre of anti-CAB protests, as several parts of therestive region plunged into chaosAn Army spokesperson said in Shillong that one columneach have been deplo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019