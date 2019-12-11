CAB protests: Army deployed in Tripura, on standby in Assam

The Army was on Wednesdaycalled out in Tripura and was on standby in Assam, theepicentre of anti-CAB protests, as several parts of therestive region plunged into chaos

An Army spokesperson said in Shillong that one columneach have been deployed in Kanchanpur and Manu in Tripura,while another was asked to be prepared for any eventuality inBongaigaon and Dibrugarh in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)