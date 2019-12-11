Left Menu
Sniffer dogs check 'prasad' from Kartarpur Sahib, alleges Cong MP

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday alleged that 'prasad' carried by pilgrims while returning from Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is checked by sniffer dogs on the Indian side. He said there should not be any 'beadbi' (disrespect) to the prasad.

Speaking during the Zero Hour of Lok Sabha, Ludhiana MP Bittu said security is important but 'prasad' is sacred and it should not be sniffed by dogs. Sikh pilgrims visit the gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province through the Kartarpur corridor.

The corridor connects the Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on the Indian side.

