2 booked for clicking selfie with gun in UP

Two people were arrested for clicking a selfie with a licensed pistol outside a police outpost in Shamli district, an officer said on Wednesday. Arya Sharma and Kamil-- owner of the licensed gun-- had taken the photograph outside police outpost in Chosana town under Jhinjhana Police Station in the district on Tuesday.

The arrest was made after the photograph went viral on social media. According to the in-charge of the police outpost, Ravinder Kumar, a case was registered against the duo under the arms act.

