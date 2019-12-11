Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six booked for assaulting woman for dowry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:45 IST
Six booked for assaulting woman for dowry

Police have registered a case against a Muscat-based Indian businessman's four family members and two others living at Juhu here for allegedly harassing and assaulting his wife for dowry, police said on Wednesday. Santacruz Police registered a case last week against them following a complaint filed by the 22-year-old woman, an official said.

"According to the complainant, after her marriage in 2017, she started living with her husband in Muscat, while his parents and other relatives lived at Juhu in Mumbai. In the complaint, the victim said that her mother-in-law was against her stay in Muscat," the official said. "In March this year, the victim's husband dropped her at her sister's place in Bandra here on the pretext that he has to visit different countries for work purpose. He promised to take her back to Muscat after his business tours ended," he added.

However, in April this year, he sent her a legal notice for talaq (divorce), police said. The woman told the police that when her husband returned to Mumbai last week, she went to meet him at his home, but was assaulted by her in-laws, relatives and their two neighbours. She managed to escape and reached the police station, where she lodged the complaint.

A case has been registered against the woman's father-in-law Ansarali Hasain Sayyed, mother-in-law Sakina Ansar Sayyed, sister in-law Rizwana Aman Zaidi, a relative Baby Apa and their two neighbours, the official said. They have been booked under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

DCW issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt over delay in setting up fast-track courts

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW has issued notices to the Centre and the AAP government over the delay in setting-up of fast-track courts in the national capital. The Commission said there is an acute shortage of fast-track courts in Del...

SAD stages sit-in against 'illegal mining' in Mohali

The opposition SAD on Wednesday slammed the local Congress leaders of Mohali, accusing them of indulging in illegal mining. Staging a sit-in outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh...

UPDATE 5-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, strikes set to go on

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defied striking workers on Wednesday with plans for an overhaul of Frances byzantine pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work longer. In a speech that followed days of street p...

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows to 12 points - Opinium

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to 12 percentage points from 15 percentage points just ahead of Thursdays national election, a poll by Opinium showed on Wednesday.Support for Johnsons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019