Jail guard held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe from inmate's wife

A guard of Katghora sub-jail in Chhattisgarh's Korba district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the wife of a jail inmate for "not torturing him and providing him food and other facilities", an ACB official said. The accused had even asked the complainant to sell the land if she didn't have money to pay him Rs 2 lakh in bribe.

Dhirendra Singh Parihar was arrested from the premises of a bank in Katghora while accepting the bribe from the complainant whose husband is lodged in the sub-jail in connection with cheating cases, he said. Parihar allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the woman for "not torturing her husband and providing him food as per jail's provisions besides certain facilities", the official said.

After initially demanding Rs 50,000, the accused raised the bribe amount to Rs 2 lakh, he said. "The accused guard even asked the complainant to sell the land if she didn't have money to pay the bribe," the official said, adding that he was nabbed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 10,000.

He was booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988..

