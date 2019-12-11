Left Menu
350 doctors to be appointed in govt hospitals in next four Days: HP health minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamshala
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar here on Wednesday said 350 new doctors will be appointed in the next four days in the government hospitals of the state. During a discussion in the state assembly, the health minister said the doctors would be appointed in the next four days to fill the vacant posts in the hospitals.

The discussion on health services in the state was initiated by Congress MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Ram Lal Thakur (Naina Devi) and BJP MLA Arun Kumar (Nagrota) under rule 130. A total of 19 MLAs from the treasury and the opposition benches, including Asha Kumar (Congress) and Rakesh Pathania (BJP) participated in the discussion.

In his detailed reply, Parmar said lakhs of residents of the state were being provided health facilities either free of cost or at much cheaper rates under Ayushman Bharat, Himcare and Sahara schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

