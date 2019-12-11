MP: Eight juvenile undertrials escape observation home
Eight juvenile undertrials made a daring escape from a children's observation home in Gokalpur locality of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, the police said on Wednesday. The juvenile undertrials dug a hole in the wall of the room they were sleeping in, and escaped by jumping the boundary wall of the observation home on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, city superintendent of police (Ranjhi) Dharmesh Dixit said.
The eight juveniles, between the ages of 13 and 17, are accused in cases including rape and murder, he said. The escaped juveniles hail from districts including Mandla, Dindori and Katni, the official said.
The hunt is on to nab the absconding juvenile undertrials, he added..
