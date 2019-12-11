2 domestic helps arrested for theft in Delhi's Hauz Khas

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested for robbing Rs 4,42000 from a house in south Delhi's Hauz Khas where they worked as domestic help, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Shefali Lama (47) and Dheeraj Kumar (24), are from Bihar, they said.

On December 5, a woman reported theft of Rs 4,42000 from her house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. She told police that the two persons working as domestic help in her house were missing after the incident, he said.

During investigation, police found that Kumar and Lama had gone to their village in Bihar's Gopalganj, the DCP said, adding that a raid was conducted and the two were apprehended. He said Rs 1,16,680 cash, a motorcycle purchased from stolen money and a music system were recovered from the two accused, he added.

