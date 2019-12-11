Maha: Woman cop booked for graft

An offence was registered against a woman police sub-inspector on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said. Acting on a complaint, the anti-corruption bureau caught sub-inspector Ranjana Patil of Badnapur police station while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, ACB official Arvind Chawariya said.

"The accused officer demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for not naming the complainant and his father in a case," the official said, adding that after negotiations, the bribe amount was fixed at Rs 40,000. A case has been registered at Badnapur police station and further investigations are on, he said..

