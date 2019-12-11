Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj Assembly passes bill on Statue of Unity, Congress walks out

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:36 IST
Guj Assembly passes bill on Statue of Unity, Congress walks out
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Bill aimed at establishing a development and tourism authority for the area around the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district was passed in the state Assembly on Wednesday, the last day of the session, even as opposition Congress staged a walkout. Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, walked out of the House alleging that the BJP government in the state was trying to snatch the rights of the local tribals by establishing such an authority through the bill- The Statue of Unity Area Development And Tourism Governance Bill.

The bill was eventually passed in the absence of the Congress members. Immediately after the bill was passed by the ruling BJP, Congress members returned to the House to take part in the discussion on the 'last-day resolution'.

This was the second walkout by the Congress members in the day. During the Question Hour earlier, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout of around one minute alleging non-payment of crop insurance to the farmers hit by recent unseasonal rain.

The bill on the Statue of Unity, tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, provides for the "development of the area and management of tourism in and around the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya by providing necessary infrastructure through effective planning and administration". The Statue of Unity is a statue of Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of the country. With a height of 182 metres, it is the world's tallest statue, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2018.

"With ever increasing number of tourists from all over the country and abroad, the state government has felt an imminent need for developing the area," the government said while explaining the objective of forming an authority. The authority will implement provisions of the Gujarat Town Planning and Urban Development Act, 1976, and control and regulate development, with district police authorised to assist it, the bill said.

The land acquired for the development of the region will be deemed as land needed for public purpose and will come under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Dear Donald Trump': The children's book in New Zealand PM Ardern's office

The reading pile in New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns office includes a childrens picture book about U.S. President Donald Trumps border wall.Dear Donald Trump tells the tale of a young New Zealand boy who writes a series of unansw...

Man held for raping mother

A 20-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping his mother on multiple occasions over the last three months, police said. Cidco police made the arrest following a complaint lodged by the woman early on Wednesday.Accord...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq higher ahead of Fed meet; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes held on to gains on Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserves December policy statement for clues on the domestic economys strength, while the Dow Jones index was pressured by losses in Boeing and H...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims at top UN court

The Hague, Dec 11 AFP Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi rejected allegations of genocide against Myanmar in the UNs top court Wednesday, despite admitting the army may have used excessive force against Rohingya Muslims. Suu Kyi denied m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019