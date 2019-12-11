1 arrested in connection with woman's death in Bengal's Malda

A person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman whose charred body was found in a mango orchard in West Bengal's Malda district, police said. The accused was picked up from his residence at Sahajalpur in the district, they said.

"The preliminary interrogation suggests that the accused and the woman were in extramarital relationship for two years and his wife came to know about it. The woman was pressing him for getting married," a senior police officer said. Though it was suspected that the woman was raped and killed, the postmortem report suggested that there was "no evidence" of rape, he said.

As identified by her family members, the woman, a divorcee, lived in Siliguri and used to come to Malda to meet the accused, the police officer said. The investigation has been going on to ascertain the motive behind the killing of the woman, he said.

Local farmers had spotted the woman's body in English Bazar Police Station area on December 5. Police had earlier said pair of slippers and several matchsticks were found near the body..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)