Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Maharashtra

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Tirthanand Narayan Charde (37), resident of Khandala village under Katol police station limits.

After taking his children to school in the morning, Charde went to his farm and allegedly hanged himself from a tree around 9.30 am, a police official said. He owned orange orchards over three acres of land, but the trees suffered damage during the flowering season, the official said.

Charde had also sown cotton on 12 acres of land rented from another farmer, but the unseasonal rain ruined the crop. According to his family, he had taken a loan of Rs one lakh from a nationalised bank at Katol and also borrowed money from friends and relatives.

Further probe is on..

