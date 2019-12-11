Rs 30 lakh in cash seized at Ranchi airport

Security personnel seized Rs 30 lakh in cash from a person at the Ranchi airport on Wednesday, officials said. The cash was detected during security check, Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said.

The latest seizure at the airport takes the total cash seized since poll-related restrictions were imposed on November 1 to over Rs 6 crore, he said. Choubey said Dhanbad district's Jogta police station in-charge has been suspended following complaints against him.

Third phase polling will be held in the state on Thursday. The fourth and the fifth phase elections are slated on December 16 and 20, respectively, while counting will take place on December 23..

