UP minister catches police extorting money in Ballia, 2 suspended

Two policemen including a station head of Dubhar police station were suspended on Saturday for allegedly extorting money from commuters at the Janeshwar Mishra Setu (bridge) situated here, police said. The officials were caught committing the crime after Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla paid a surprise visit at the bridge situated on Shivrampur Ghat, where the officials were deployed. He was accompanied by Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar.

Notably, along with these two officials, 11 other constables and two other officials were also sent to police line for their alleged involvement in the matter. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

