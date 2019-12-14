UP: School guard electrocuted trying to switch on immersion rod

A 50-year-old guard at a school in Muzaffarnagar district was allegedly electrocuted as he switched on an immersion rod to heat water, a school official said. Nand Lal touched the electric wire on the rod when he got electrocuted at the school in Gandhi Colony on Friday, according to school manager Anprit Singh.

The man's body was found in the school premises a few hours later, he said. The school committee has provided Rs 2 lakh to the victim's family, Singh claimed.

In another incident on Friday, a 45-year-old farmer died of a heart attack during bad weather at Attoda village under Babri police station limits in Shamli district. According to the man's brother Pardeep Kumar, Sanjive had gone to a nearby sugar mill to sell his sugarcane crop on a cold day when he died of the heart attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)