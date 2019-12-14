Kashmir has become jewel of India, PM Narendra Modi
Kashmir has become jewel of India, PM Narendra Modiunfurled the tricolour there by abrogating articles 370 and35A: Amit Shah at Jharkhand poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Terrorism in Kashmir very low after abrogation of Article 370: Javadekar
Terrorism in Kashmir at minimum in first six months of Modi 2.0: Javadekar
Terrorism in Kashmir at minimum in first six months of Modi 2.0: Javadekar
Anti-India forces trying to create trouble in Kashmir checked by BSF: MoS Home
SEWA NGO displays products made by Kashmiri women at 'Oz Haat Mela'