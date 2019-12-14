Rajasthan announces export awards

The Rajasthan government has announced state-level Export Awards under which 30 exporters in various categories have been selected. A meeting of high-level selection committee was held on Friday by Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal in which exporters were selected, a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said state Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena had announced the Export Awards to encourage exporters, promote shipments and bring in healthy competition among them. The selected ones include, Nilkanth Polymers of Churu, Seasons International of Bhilwara, Shri Fats and Proteins, Soni International Jeweler, Ashok Jewels and Lunawat Gems Corporation, Sankalp International of Jaipur, Khemchand Handcraft of Jodhpur, Baba Super Mineral of Naseerabad and Rocks Forever of Udaipur.

The Rajasthan Export Awards will be distributed at a ceremony in Jaipur this month, he said.

