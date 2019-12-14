Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan announces export awards

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 14:42 IST
Rajasthan announces export awards

The Rajasthan government has announced state-level Export Awards under which 30 exporters in various categories have been selected. A meeting of high-level selection committee was held on Friday by Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal in which exporters were selected, a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said state Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena had announced the Export Awards to encourage exporters, promote shipments and bring in healthy competition among them. The selected ones include, Nilkanth Polymers of Churu, Seasons International of Bhilwara, Shri Fats and Proteins, Soni International Jeweler, Ashok Jewels and Lunawat Gems Corporation, Sankalp International of Jaipur, Khemchand Handcraft of Jodhpur, Baba Super Mineral of Naseerabad and Rocks Forever of Udaipur.

The Rajasthan Export Awards will be distributed at a ceremony in Jaipur this month, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Woods-led US crush Els dream to win Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods United States produced a stunning turnaround to deny the Internationals a first Presidents Cup in 21 years Sunday, dominating the singles on a tense final day that went to the wire at Royal Melbourne. Veteran Matt Kuchar was the...

Iran says it's defused 2nd cyberattack in less than a week

Irans telecommunications minister announced on Sunday that the country has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week, this time aimed at spying on government intelligence. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a short Twitter post tha...

Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training programme on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, w...

Female mongooses may abort spontaneously to save energy for breeding: Study

Female mongooses may use spontaneous abortion to cope with reproductive competition, and to save their energy for future breeding attempts in better conditions, according to a study. The researchers, including those from the University of H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019