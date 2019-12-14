Conviction rate in corruption cases is 10 per cent in Himachal: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the conviction rate in cases registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state is 10.71 per cent.

On the last day of the winter session of the state assembly here, the CM informed the house that a total of 30,814 cognisable cases of corruption were registered in the state from January 2018 to July 2019.

Thakur, who also holds the home portfolio, said the conviction rate in cases of corruption registered by other agencies was 43.48 per cent.

