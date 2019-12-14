Left Menu
Man convicted for raping daughter

  • Mangaluru
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 16:25 IST
A court here has convicted a 36- year-old man for raping his minor daughter and impregnating her in 2016. It however reserved its orders on the quantum of sentence.

The judge B R Pallavi in a verdict delivered on Friday December 13, found that the charges of rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, 506 (death threat) and sections 5 and 6 of POCSO Act relating to repeated sexual atrocity have been proved. Kishore Bhayya from north India, who currently lives in the city has been accused of raping his 13-year-old daughter several times.

When his wife was admitted to a hospital for delivery in 2016, Kishore Bhayya had cajoled his daughter into having sex with him and then raped her. He had also posed a threat to kill her and the girl reportedly remained silent on the issue.

Thereafter he raped her several times, as a result of which the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl. Later, the harassed girl's mother filed a complaint at the women's police station here against her husband.

As many as 12 witnesses and 24 documentary evidences were taken on record before passing the judgement. The DNA test of the baby proved that Kishore Bhayya was the biological father..

