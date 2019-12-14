Left Menu
Mother Dairy milk gets costlier by up to Rs 3/litre

Mother Dairy on Saturday announced a hike in milk prices in Delhi-NCR by up to Rs 3 per litre with effect from Sunday.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:23 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:23 IST
Milk availability across various states is under severe stress due to adverse climatic conditions including extended monsoon and delayed start of the flush season, says Mother Dairy.. Image Credit: ANI

Now, the toned and double-toned milk will be sold at Rs 45 and Rs 39 per litre respectively. In poly packs, the full cream milk price has been hiked by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 55 whereas the price of half-litre full cream milk will be sold at Rs 28 per litre as against Rs 27 earlier.

The price of cow milk has been hiked by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 47. "Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its milk prices in Delhi-NCR for all its milk variants with effect from December 15. The 500 ml pack prices have been increased by Rs 1/pack, effectively impacting the consumer by Rs 2/litre," Mother Dairy said in a statement.

It added: "Milk availability across various states is under severe stress due to adverse climatic conditions including extended monsoon and delayed start of the flush season. The adverse climatic conditions have also resulted in a significant increase in feed and fodder prices. This has impacted the prices paid to the milk producers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

