Pak High Commission diplomats present 'chaddar' at Nizamuddin shrine

Diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India on Saturday participated in the 716th annual Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in the national capital and offered a traditional 'chaddar' at the shrine. A group of 57 Pakistani devotees led by Joint Secretary Khial Zad Gul from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Islamabad, is in Delhi to participate in the annual Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, the third spiritual successor of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a statement from the Pakistan High Commission said.

The group also visited the dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), which is located in the same compound, and offered prayers. The Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, a 14th century Sufi saint of the Chishtia order, is held annually with traditional zeal and fervour. His Urs is attended by devotees from several countries of the world.

Pakistani devotees attend the annual Urs under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)