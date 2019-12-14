CB books owner of unregistered finance companies for duping investors in Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered a formal case against a fraudster who was running two unregistered finance companies here for duping an investor of Rs 12.50 lakh. The case was registered against Bansi Lal, a resident of Pacca Danga and owner of the unregistered finance companies with the name Bansi Lal Gupta and Company and Shri Durga Trading Company, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch said.

He said Parveen Khanna, a resident of New Plot area of Jammu, lodged a written complaint with the Crime Branch, Jammu, alleging that the accused used to collect a daily amount of Rs 100 from the depositors towards "committee", the maturity of which used to be 25 months. "The complainant did not get any payback from the accused in between but waited for maturity amount. However, the accused did not return the maturity amount to the complainant and instead assured him that his money was safe with him and whenever the amount was required by the complainant the same would be paid to him," the spokesperson said.

Taking cognisance, the Crime Branch initiated a preliminary enquiry which prima-facie established that the complainant has been cheated by the accused for an amount of Rs 12.50 lakh. "A formal criminal case has been registered against the accused and investigation set in motion," he said.

