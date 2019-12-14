Three drug peddlers held in J-K

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested from different places in Reasi and Jammu districts after heroin was found in their possession, police said on Saturday. Victor Massi and Rajbinder, both residents of Pathankot, were arrested after 20 gram heroin was found in their possession during vehicle checking at Kunjwani in Jammu on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

He said the duo were travelling in a load carrier and were booked under the NDPS Act. Separately, police arrested another peddler, Kulbushan of Udhampur, and seized 158 gram charas from him in Katra area of Reasi district on Friday evening.

He was moving towards Katra Bazar when he was intercepted by a police party and subjected to frisking, the spokesman said, adding that he was also booked under the NDPS Act.

