Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speakers' conference to discuss suspension of law makers who change parties

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:18 IST
Speakers' conference to discuss suspension of law makers who change parties

Speakers of all state legislatures will deliberate upon the provisions for suspension of MLAs and MPs on changing their parties, in a conference chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The two-day conference will be held in Dehradun starting from December 18 in which presiding officers will discuss the 'Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and the Role of the Speaker', the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement on Saturday.

In the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, provisions have been made for disqualification of Members of Parliament or Members of State Legislatures on the basis of change of party which is decided by the Chairman or Speaker of the respective House. Another topic of discussion in the conference will be strengthening parliamentary democracy and capacity building through in-house devices including Zero Hour, the secretariat said.

During the Zero Hour, members can raise such matters which they consider to be of urgent public importance and which they want to avoid due to delay in raising them under normal procedure rules. On August 28, Birla had held a meeting with the presiding officers of state legislatures in the national capital and had constituted different committees on three different subjects.

These three committees will submit their reports along with recommendations on these important topics during the '79th Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India' in Dehradun, it said. The forum of Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies was launched in 1921 to help the presiding officers in developing and preserving healthy traditions and conventions in parliamentary institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakh...

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019