Invalid ST cert: 5298 outgoing Maha employees to get temp job

The Maharashtra cabinet on Saturday decided to appoint approximately 5298 employees, whose services have ended or ending due to failure to submit their Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste validity certificates, for a period of 11 months on a humanitarian ground by creating positions. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that these employees will be hired for a period of eleven months on a humanitarian basis.

It also said that a Cabinet sub-committee will be set up to study the service as well as retirement rules for the temporary employees. In another decision, the Cabinet approved 22 amendments for streamlining implementation of the Central and state Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Shiv Sena-led state government recently requested the Central government to release the pending amount due to tax devolution as well as compensation for the GST..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)