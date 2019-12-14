Need to conserve water stressed at 'Submerge' Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI): 'Submerge,' a 45 day event aimed at exploring the collective experience of water in everyday life and reflecting on future challenges got underway here on Saturday with speakers underlining the need to conserve water. The exhibition is a joint initiative of the Science Gallery, Bengaluru, the U.S. Consulate in Chennai and Smithsonian and Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

Additional Chief Secretary I S N Prasad stressed the need to conserve water. "Water is an urgent concern for the city of Bengaluru as well as the entire country. Projects like this will motivate citizens, especially young adults, to think critically about this important resource," he said at the launch of the event.

Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairman, board of directors of Science Gallery Bengaluru and Biocon MD, said she was pleased to see Science Gallery irst exhibition-season as it was geting ready to become a new landmark for the city "Science Gallery is pioneering a new model of public engagement which brings science closer to society," she said. The event is open to all and targeted at young adults in the city.

It showcases what could happen if researchers from diverse fields shared and created knowledge about water to address challenges and identify better futures, a release said. Workshops, lecture series, master classes and performances to explore what water is, why it is a weird substance and why people should care for it form part of the event..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)