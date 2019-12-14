KSRTC driver arrested for sexually abusing minor daughter Kollam, Dec 14 (PTI): A driver of the Kerala State Transport Corporation was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter. Manoj (40) was arrested on a complaint by the district child-line authorities to whom.

"We got a complaint from the child-line in this regard. It seems like he used to sexually abuse the child after getting drunk.

The child had told her mother about the incident after which it was brought to the notice of child line," the Investigating Officer told PTI. The man has been booked under the POCSO Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)